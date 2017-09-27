SIALKOT-The four-day celebrations of 682nd Urs of prominent religious saint Hazrat Imam Aliul Haq (RA) has begun at Sialkot.

The religious saint Hazrat Imam Aliul Haq (RA) spread the light of Islam in Sialkot region as thousands of the non-believers embraced Islam owing to his preaching and Sialkot became the strong fort of Islam thousands of years ago when Raja Saalbaahn was the local ruler.

Sialkot remained the centre of religious saints who loved peace and choose Sialkot and spread spiritual teachings by following the Sunnah of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH). Hazrat Imam Aliul Haq (RA) famed as Imam Sahib who devoted his life for spreading Islam.

According to the history, he is one of the descendents of Hazrat Ali (RA). It was revealed that he reached Sialkot on the request of the mother of another local religious saint namely Hazrat Pir Murad Ali (RA) who was martyred by then ruler of Sialkot Raja Saalbaahn.

The Raja martyred Pir Murad Ali for want of his blood just to halt the repeated collapsing of the outer wall of Sialkot Fort. The wall used to collapse in the evening if it was built in the morning and in every morning if it was built in the evening. The ruler’s advisers asked him to arrange blood of any Muslim religious person for halting the repeated collapse. Different traditions say that he lifted Hazrat Pir Murad and martyred him and dropped his blood in the basis of the wall. On this, the wall became stronger and not collapse again.

On the brutal killing, his mother requested Hazrat Imam Aliul Haq (RA) to come to Sialkot and fight non-believers for making Sialkot a fortress of Islam. He came to Sialkot with his followers and spread Islam. He was martyred by a non-believer in a mosque, when he was saying his prayers. His shrine is located at Sialkot city’s congested Imam Sahib Locality.

The hundreds of thousands of devotees though out the country are participating in the Urs. The Mihaafil-e-Hussan-e-Qiraat, Naat, and Sammaa were also held in which Qura, Naat Khwans and Qawaals throughout the country participated.

Addressing the devotees, the MNAs Sahibzada Syed Iftikharul Hassan Shah, Ch Armughan Subhani, local MPAs Ch. Tariq Akhtar Subhani, Ch Muhammad Ikram and religious scholars paid rich tributes to Hazrat Imam Aliul Haq (RA) for his unmatched and meritorious services for Islam. They urged the people to follow in the footsteps of Hazrat Imam Aliul Haq (RA) for the glory of Islam.