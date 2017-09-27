TOBA TEK SINGH-Two persons allegedly got an accused freed from the custody of a court bailiff in Muhammadpura locality on Tuesday.

The City Police informed that Civil Judge Tariq Bashir’s constituted bailiff Safarash Ali raided the house of Sultan Mehmood on the court order and arrested him. As the bailiff was taking the suspect to the court, his relatives Abdul Latif and Muhammad Usman attacked the bailiff and set the accused free from his custody. The police have started investigation.