MULTAN-Former Army Chief Gen (r) Mirza Aslam Beg strongly criticised on Tuesday US President Donald J Trump for his policies and warned that America promoting the agenda of Indian supremacy in the region.

He observed this while addressing a seminar on ‘Donald Trump’s policies towards Pakistan and Afghanistan’ organised by the Centre for International Studies (CIS), Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU), on inauguration of the centre. Former ambassadors Ashraf Qazi and Muhammad Ayaz Wazir also spoke on this occasion. The seminar shed light on how President Trump’s August 21 speech increased tensions between Pak-US, and generated fruitful debate on the policy options for Pakistan for improving relations with Afghanistan and the US.

Gen Beg maintained that the US hatched conspiracies in this region and India established the network of her secret agencies. He pointed out that Afghanistan is being turned into a hub of Daesh. “It’s part of a vicious conspiracy. They are bringing Daesh to eliminate Taliban. If Daesh comes here, neither we nor China or Russia will be able to stop them,” he warned. He categorically declared that Afghan issue could not be resolved through military adventures, as done by the US after 9/11. “The solution to this problem is the initiation of a goal oriented dialogue in which all the stakeholders of Afghanistan equally participate,” he suggested.

He said that Pakistan’s sacrifices in war against terror should not be ignored. He was of the opinion that no one could harm us if Pakistan, Iran and Afghanistan got united. He said that Pakistan should learn lessons from its past mistakes so that the country could make progress. He supported democracy and said that democratic system should be upheld in the country. Speaking on the occasion, Ashraf Jehangir Qazi said that peace in Afghanistan could not be maintained until the US pulls out of Afghanistan. He said that Pakistani political leadership need to fix country’s internal issues to introduce a strong foreign policy. “A country’s foreign policy is connected to its domestic situation. If we want to adopt an improved foreign policy towards Afghanistan, we need to fix our internal issues first,” he noted. Muhammad Ayyaz Wazir in his remarks said Trump’s speech indicated a clear shift in the US policy and it might prove dangerous for Pakistan in future. “The need of the hour is that we all should be on the same page when it comes to safeguarding Pakistan’s national interest,” he added. He asserted that Pakistan needed to have friendly ties with Afghanistan if we wanted peace in the region.

Addressing the seminar, BZU VC Prof Dr Tahir Amin said that the current shift in the US policy could prove dangerous for Pakistan, which may increase drone attacks or manipulation of Pakistan’s internal politics. “For avoiding such incalculable damage Pakistan should formulate a strategy,” he added.

He was of the view that Pakistan should revisit its policies towards Afghanistan and US while averting any negative impacts on national interests. He said that no compromise should be made on Kashmir issue and it should be resolved through an open dialogue. He said that peace could be restored in Afghanistan by making Taliban part of power sharing formula. He said that Pakistan was not a helpless country and it would survive on its own resources even if entire world boycotted it. He said that democracy was imperative for the country, adding that governments could not be run through technocrats.

Director of CIS, Dr Muqarrab Akbar, briefed the participants on the Centre and said that it was the first of its kind centre in South Punjab which would focus on research culture by providing different opportunities to scholars. He told that CIS would be further divided into clusters in which different scholars of different expertise will supervise their relevant research area. He welcomed the guests to inaugural seminar of CIS.