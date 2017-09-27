ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly Standing Committee on Communications was informed on Tuesday that the World Bank (WB) has offered to finance Peshawar-Kabul Motorway.

Officials of the National Highway Authority (NHA) told the committee that the proposed project would help expand the benefits of the CPEC project to Afghanistan and Central Asia.

The 265-kilometer four-lane motorway will be completed in three years at a cost of $760 million. The WB has agreed to finance the construction of Peshawar-Kabul Motorway which is being constructed by Pakistan to improve regional connectivity. The project was discussed at a meeting between Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and Vice President of WB’s South Asia Region at Washington in April this year.

During the meeting, Dar had proposed to the WB to finance the project for improving regional connectivity.

The committee was briefed that the Ministry of Communications has launched most of its projects in Balochistan. Balochistan will be connected with other provinces, with new projects very soon. The committee was told that the residents of Khuzdar had to travel via Karachi for Sukkar and it was a terrible situation for them to face and added that Khuzdar-Sukkur direct road will be inaugurated very soon. The M-8 had already been completed and now it takes six hours to travel over 650 kilometres. It was also told to the committee that Kuchlak bypass construction has started. With the aid of the Asian Development Bank, the phase–I from Mardan to Sawabi of Peshawar-Topi road will be started soon. The committee directed the authorities concerned to expand the road which connects Liyari Expressway to M-9. The NHA officials told the committee that work has been divided into four parts and this road will be completed in 18 months by 2018 with the addition of 22 new bridges.

The committee was told that Karachi Green Line project is in progress. The Phase-I of Green Line will be completed by November 2017 and Phase-II by April 2018. The committee directed the quarters concerned for continuous coordination with the provincial governments so that people of Karachi could avail benefits of these national projects on time.

It was told to the committee that climate challenges have been considered in the project. Over 800 trees have been planted and 18,000 new trees will be planted for control of climate challenges.

The meeting was presided by Chairman Standing Committee Muzammil Qureshi while Dr Darshan, Nazir Ahmed Bughio, Ramesh Lal, Salim Ur Rehman, Hamid-ul-Haq Khalil, Sanjay Parwani, Tariq Ullah, Ms. Naseema Panenzai, Usman Khan Tarkai, Ms. ShahJehan Mangrio, Hafiz Abdul Karim Federal Minister for Communication, Chairman NHA Shahid Tarar, Additional Secretary Communication and other high officials were also present at the meeting.