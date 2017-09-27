KASUR: A woman was raped in Saharanke Phoolnagar here the other day. The affected woman, resident of Sheikham, told the Phoolnagar Saddr Police that she was angry at her husband and living with her niece Sonia in Saharanke. The other day, she was alone at the home when suspect Irshad entered the house and raped her. The police registered a case against the accused and launched investigation.

MAN KILLED OVER PROPERTY ROW

A man was shot dead by relatives in Murali Autar allegedly over a property row here the other day.

Abida Bibi told the Kot Radha Kishan Police that her younger brother Ghulam Shabbir was married to Farzana Bibi of Murali Autar. She said that her brother was living with his in-laws. The other day, she had come to Murali Autar to meet her brother when suspect Khalid, Farzana’s cousin, along with two accomplices opened fire on her brother over some property row. He was shifted to Jinnah Hospital Lahore but could not survive. The police registered a case against the accused and launched investigation.–Staff Reporter

Youth set self on fire over marriage proposal rejection

DERA GHAZI KHAN: A youth was hospitalized in critical condition after he attempted self-immolation after family the girl, he wanted to marry, refused his proposal. According to rescue sources, a youth, hailing from Shakir Town of Dera Ghazi Khan, got disappointed over rejecting of his marriage proposal by the family of his beloved set him and set self on fire after sprinkling petrol. About 60 percent body of the youth was burnt due to fire before the blaze could be extinguished. He was rushed to burn unit of District Headquarters Hospital where doctors are struggling to save his life.–INP

3 die as trailer hits motorcycle

MUZAFFARGARH: Three persons including a woman and her son were crushed to death when a speeding trailer hit a motorcycle here on Tuesday.

Rescue sources said that a speeding trailer knocked down a motorcycle, carrying three persons on Mianwali Road.

Resultantly, the three motorcycle riders including a woman and her son died on the spot while the trailer driver fled the scene. The bodies were shifted to hospital for post-mortem.–INP

3 held for blasphemy

ZAFARWAL: Police arrested three persons allegedly for uploading blasphemous material against rightly-guided caliphs on social media in Sankhatra here the other day. According to police, the accused were identified as Amjad Hussain and his sons - Ali Turab and Ali Raza, belonging to Sankhatra. They uploaded blasphemous stuff on Muharram 1, martyrdom day of Hazrat Umar (RA). Police registered a case against the accused under article 298A and 295A. Investigation is underway.–Staff Reporter