KASUR-A man along with other family members poured chemical down into the throat of his wife over a domestic row here the other day.

Saima Bibi told the Kasur Saddr Police that she had an argument with his husband and in-laws over some domestic issue about six days ago. She alleged that her husband Ghulam Rasool and other in-laws poured chemical down into her throat. She claimed that she suffered worst pain and was rushed to District Headquarters Hospital where doctors saved her life. The police registered a case against the accused and launched investigation.

10kg Indian artillery shell found

ZAFARWAL-A 10kg artillery shell found from fields near village Barapind in the outskirts of Zafarwal here the other day.

According to police, a farmer was ploughing his fields with a tractor near border village Barapind. In the meanwhile, the tractor struck against an iron piece, which upon search, turned out to be a 10kg Indian artillery shell. On information, the Civil Defence officials and bomb disposal unit incharge Mr Riaz Ahmed Wahla along with technician Shabbir Ahmed rushed to spot and transported to the office.