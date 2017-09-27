MULTAN:-A woman gave birth to conjoined babies having two faces, three legs and two arms here on Tuesday. The woman identified as wife of Mushtaq, resident of Totipura area gave birth to the conjoined babies at a private hospital. The conjoined babies were shifted to Children Complex for medical check-up. One of the twins is normal while condition of other is stated to be critical. The babies are joined with each other at chest and stomachs. Doctors said that the normal baby can be saved after surgery.