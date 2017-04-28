GUJRAT- At least 10 heatstroke centres have been set up in different healthcare centres across the district.

According District Health Authority CEO Dr Abid Ghouri, as many as 10 heatstroke centres in different hospitals of district Gujrat. According to the notification issued by the health authority, four heatstroke centres have been set in tehsil Gujrat, five in tehsil Kharian and three centres have been set up in tehsil Sara-i-Alamgir.

Among the hospitals included, in Gujrat Major Shabbir Shaheed hospital Kanjah, Civil hospital Jalalpur Jattan, BHU Chak Kamala and BHU Gorala, THQ Hospital Kharian, Civil Hospital Kotla Arab Ali Khan, Dinga BHU Bhaddar and Channa. In Sara-i-Alamgir, THQ hospital, BHU Dandi Baisa and Khohar.