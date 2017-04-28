KASUR/SADIQABAD- Five persons including two women died in separate incidents occurred in different areas of Kasur and Sadiqabad the other day.

According to police, a woman committed suicide by taking poisonous pills in Piyal Kalan. Jamila Bibi was married to Muhammad Nazir and had two sons. The couple used to quarrel over minor domestic issue. The other day, they quarrelled with each other as usual at which Jamila committed suicide by swallowing poisonous pills. In another incident, a woman was killed in collision between a truck and motorcycle near Malanwala Bypass. Jamila Bibi of Kharpeer was on the way back home along with her son Nadeem on a motorbike. Near Multan Road Malanwala Bypass, the motorbike collided with a truck, as a result Jamila Bibi died while Nadeem sustained injuries and was rushed to hospital. On the other hand, Muhammad Anwar, 42, of Badarpur was crushed after getting his clothes entangled in a threshing machine.

In Sadiqabad, a man died of cardiac arrest at Tehsil Kutchehry Chowk. Muhammad Shehzad, 32, of Faisalabad came to Sadiqabad for some work. He suffered a cardiac arrest at Tehsil Kutchehry Chowk and was rushed to THQ Hospital where he breathed his last.

In another incident, a Class-X student was electrocuted in a mosque. According to Rescue 1122, Ahmed went to say Azan in a local mosque where he accidentally touched electricity board. Resultantly, he received severe electrical shocks and was rushed to THQ Hospital where he died.