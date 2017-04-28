QUETTA - Five militants of a proscribed outfit were killed in an armed encounter with security personnel in Mand area on Thursday.

Two security men also sustained injuries.

As per Balochistan Frontier Corps press release, the FC men and other intelligence agencies conducted a search operation on a tip-off against terrorists in Ghwak area of Mand.

The terrorists started firing on security forces, and in retaliatory fire, five terrorists of a banned militant outfit were killed while two Frontier Corps men sustained wounds.

The security forces also seized 4 kg explosives, SMGs, pistol and remote-controls from the possession of terrorists.

The terrorists, who were gunned down, were involved in subversive activities in Mand and surrounding areas, read the FC press release.

The area is highly restive, as four men of Frontier Corps Balochistan were killed when a landmine targeted the security convoy on last Sunday in Turbat while three other law men were wounded in the IED explosion. The attack was claimed by the militant organisation, the Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF).

FIVE BODIES RECOVERED IN KECH

INP adds: Grief and sense of insecurity gripped the area after security forces recovered bullet-riddled bodies of five people in Kech on Thursday.

Levies sources said that bodies of five people were found lying in an unpopulated area of Mand in district Kech. The deceased stated to be locals were apparently shot dead from point blank range.

The bodies were shifted to hospital for postmortem. A case has been registered into the incident and investigation has been kicked off.