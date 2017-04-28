KASUR-A man was shot at and injured over resisting a robbery while a Special Branch officer was robbed separately here the other day.

According to the Khuddian Khas Police, Special Branch ASI Khalid Mehmood was on the way to duty when two robbers snatched Rs5,000, a cellphone and other valuables from him at gunpoint.

In another incident, Amjad Ali was shot at and injured after he resisted a robbery near Dhang Shah. He was rushed to hospital. The police are investigating.