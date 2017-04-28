VEHARI- Contractors working on Danish School in Tibba Sultanpur have been directed to complete construction work otherwise stern action will be taken against them.

The directives were issued by Special Secretary Works and Communication Khalid Mehmood during a visit to the site of Danish School here the other day. DC Ali Akbar Bhatti, CEO Danish School Authority Zahoor Hussain and GM (Engineering) Danish Schools Muhammad Bilal accompanied the secretary. He examined different blocks of the project and pinpointed various anomalies in construction. XEN Building Shehzad Sami briefed that the Boys Hostel will be completed on August 5, Boys School on Jun 30, Boys Hostel Additional Block on August 7, Bachelor hostel July 15, Administration Block Jun 15, Girls Academic block July 7, Girls Hostel additional block July 15 and staff residential block Jun 30 while mosque will be completed on August 15. The secretary also found the tower of water tank in wrong angle and ordered it re-construction.

The Vehari DC informed that MNA Saeed Ahmad Manais has got approved construction of the approach from the CM. He said that from both direction - Multan Road and Tibba Sultanpur, two different roads will be constructed.