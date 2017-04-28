Islamabad - Finance Minister Ishaq Dar was informed on Thursday that the second phase of the population and housing census was progressing smoothly and Rs18.5 billion allocated for the exercise has already been released.

Pakistan Bureau of Statistics’ chief statistician apprised the meeting that the second phase of the census, which commenced on April 25, would cover 88 districts and continue till May 24.

In the second phase, Islamabad and Rawalpindi along with the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) would also be covered. The second phase, he said, was progressing smoothly and in accordance with the schedule.

The chief statistician said that all filled-in census documents in respect of 63 districts covered in the first phase of the census had been safely received by the PBS.

The finance minister said he was pleased to note that a team of international observers had expressed satisfaction over the ongoing exercise and its credibility and transparency.

He thanked provincial chief secretaries, armed forces and members of the law enforcement agencies for their support in the successful completion of the first phase of the census. He also lauded the hard work undertaken by the PBS and the census staff for smooth conduct of all census-related activities.