GUJRAT-Spanish Ambassador in Pakistan Carlos Morales praised the 66-year-old trade, economic and cultural relations between Pakistan and Spain, and hoped further improvement in the bilateral ties.

He also praised the state-of-the-art facilities and modern infrastructure being provided at the University of Gujrat (UoG) on Thursday.

At its Hafiz Hayat Campus, Mr Carlos Morales said that Pakistanis are very courageous and determined people and the Pakistani expatriates in Spain had been contributing a lot to the development of the country.

Speaking during a session with the students of University of Gujrat (UoG) titled “Pakistan-Spain relations - a general overview” at the Jinnah Hall of the Quaid-e-Azam Library, Mr Morales hailed the 66-year-old trade, economic and cultural relations between the two countries.

He hoped that these relations would further strengthen for the benefit of the peoples of the two countries. “The total volume of trade between the two countries touched the promising figure of $1.2 billion during 2016, which augurs well for the trends in future,” Mr Morales said.

He hailed the progress made by the UoG under the leadership of Vice Chancellor Dr Ziaul Qayyum. He promised that he would do his best to help UoG students win scholarships under the European Union’s ERASMUS programme for higher studies in Spanish universities.

A large number of students, faculty members, heads of departments, directors and members of civil society attended the session which was held at the Jinnah Hall of the Quaid-e-Azam Library.

Discussing the Pak-Spain relations, Mr Morales threw ample light on Spanish history as well modern Spain, the second largest country in Western Europe and the European Union. He said that Spain produces 43 percent of world’s olive oil, adding that tourism is the cornerstone of his country’s economy. He said that about 120,000 Pakistani expatriates are currently living in Spain.

“What is common between the two countries, among other things, is their rich cultural diversity. Pakistani youth are full of potential and fully determined to serve their motherland as well as humanity,” Dr Ziaul Qayyum said.

He hoped that the Spanish ambassador would do his best to introduce scholarships for hardworking UoG students, adding that student and faculty exchange programmes would go a long way in promoting the cause of higher education in the country.

Mr Morales responded to students’ questions at the end of his speech. Director SSC Muhammad Yaqoob moderated the event.

Earlier, Dr Zia received the Spanish diplomat and his accompanying delegation upon their arrival at the VC Secretariat. Former education minister and Vice Chancellor of University of South Asia in Lahore Mian Imran Masood also accompanied the Spanish delegation.

Mr Morales visited various UoG departments and praised the current educational, research and innovation activities and different projects underway at the varsity. He also visited the Centre for Languages and Translation Studies (CeLTS) where he was briefed about various translation projects.