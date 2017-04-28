KHANEWAL-Farmers remonstrated with Punjab Food Minister Bilal Yaseen about the corruption and favouritism at the wheat procurement centres here on Thursday.

He paid a surprising visit to a wheat procurement centre of Khanewal district. Wheat dealers left the center at his surprise visit while the growers put a heap of complaints. Media was kept away from his visit.

The provincial minister checked the arrangements for the wheat procurement while the growers present there started complaining about the system of delivering the bags of wheat. The growers said that at all the food centres food staff collected necessary documents to enlist growers for the issuing of bags but after enlistment. However, they added, the staff issues bags to the resourceful persons while the poor farmers are deprived and wandering for many days.

Procurement staff was of the view that they were issuing bags by a draw, and have a set target for each day’s delivery. The growers said that they were doing the draw in close doors and no one knows about the way they are doing the draw. The government has set up 14 centres in district Khanewal for wheat procurement where the government will purchase 1.8 million bags of 100kg wheat.

The minister said that irregularities in this process will not be tolerated and corrupt persons will be chained and brought to book. The Bahawalpur police said that throughout the district, strict security arrangements have been made at the wheat purchasing centers. Legal action will be taken against those trying to disrupt peace at the centres,” said District Police Officer Ashfaq Khan. Security arrangements have been made on the food centres established by the government for purchasing wheat from farmers. Throughout the district, SDPOs and SHOs have been issued directions to ensure peace at the centres at all costs, he said. He added that they had been directed to check the centres located in their jurisdiction on daily basis and brief the officials present on duty.

He further said that during the distribution of gunny bags, peace be maintained. He added that DSP Traffic will be responsible for making appropriate arrangements for the parking at the centres while SDPOs are the focal persons and supervisors of the food centres in their respective circles.