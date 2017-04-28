Former prime minister and leader of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Yousuf Raza Gilani has said that he is consulting with his legal team regarding filing a review (petition) against the apex court’s verdict.

Addressing a press conference in Multan, Yousuf Raza Gilani said that he may file an appeal against the apex court’s verdict to get the ‘stigma’ of conviction removed.

Yousuf Raza Gilani was disqualified for holding a seat in the parliament from the date of his conviction by a Supreme Court bench headed by Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry over contempt of court.

He said that my stance of not writing a letter to the Swiss authorities against then president Asif Ali Zardari to reopen a graft case against him had been vindicated when the apex court directed then premier Raja Pervaiz Ashraf to find a way out of the impasse between the executive and the judiciary.

Gilani further said that he as well as his party had always respected the judiciary. I sacrificed my position but I averted clash between institutions, he said. Former MP said that I feel proud for protecting the Constitution.