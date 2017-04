PESHAWAR: A brawl erupted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly today when opposition members registered protest over lack of quorum during the session.

Deputy Speaker Mehar Taj Roghani chaired the meeting, participants indicated that there was lack of quorum. They also chanted slogans, ‘Go Imran Go’ against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan. The Deputy Speaker tried to control the situation but the ruckus intensified.

The session has been adjourned till Tuesday.