The Islamabad High Court (IHC) restored on Friday the Rawalpindi Mayor Sardar Naseem hereby overturning the earlier verdict of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

It is pertinent to mention here that a five-member bench of ECP disqualified Sardar Naseem on Wednesday for violating election regulations in local bodies’ elections.

The ECP disqualified Sardar Naseem on the basis of two separate petitions filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Lubna Iqbal and PML-N’s Tahira Perveen.

IHC Justice Amir Farooq announced the order on Friday as he remarked that the ECP disqualified Rawalpindi Mayor without over viewing the evidences in the mentioned case.

The court also demanded all the relevant record in the particular case while at the same time accepting Sardar Naseem’s plea for formal hearing.

IHC also ordered applicants Tahira Tanveer and Lubna Iqbal to submit their replies within fifteen days.