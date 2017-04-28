Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesman, Gopal Bagley while addressing a press conference in New Delhi has requested Pakistan to issue a health certificate of Kulbhushan Jadhav who was awarded death sentence for espionage by a Pakistan military court.

Gopal Bagley further said that health and well-being of Kulbhushan Jadhav is a matter of concern for Modi government and requested Pakistan to issue his health certificate.

He also requested Pakistan to issue visa to mother of Kulbhushan Jadhav as she intends to meet her son.

Kulbhushan Jadhav, a serving Indian military officer on an espionage mission to foment sectarianism and terrorist activities in Pakistan, was arrested from Balochistan in 2016. He was awarded death sentence by a military court on April 10, 2017.