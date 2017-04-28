Federal minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Riaz Pirzada has tendered his resignation to the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Riaz Pirzada bid farewell to Pakistan Sports Board today. He showed his disappointment saying, “DG Sports was de-seated by people who were involved in corruption worth billions of rupees.

“These corrupt people should be ashamed of themselves,” Pirzada said.

He also said “Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s Principal Secretary is involved in corruption of billions of rupees. Secretary Establishment also is following suit in corruption, Riaz Pirzada said.

Regarding Waseem Boxer he said, “On issue of Waseem Boxer, we were considered as thieves.” He refused to comment further by saying he had already sent his resignation, the federal minister said, “I do not want to comment on anything against the Prime Minister.”