ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court was informed on Thursday that the representatives of ISI, MI, FIA and Special Branch have been included in the Joint Investigation Team to probe murder of Mashal Khan.

Mashal Khan, a 23-year-old student at the Abdul Wali Khan University, Mardan, was killed by an angry mob on the premises of the university on April 13, 2017 over allegations of posting blasphemous content on internet.

A three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar, heard the suo motu notice, which he had taken of the tragic incident.

The chief justice said the court does not like to interfere in the matter as it was not the job of court to investigate. He directed the Additional Advocate General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that without wasting further time complete the investigation.

Additional Advocate General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Waqar Ahmed submitted a progress report on behalf of the District Police Officer, Mardan.

According to the report, another 12 accused have been arrested as total 36 persons are in the police custody. Four arrestees are in remand of police and the rest 32 are in judicial lock-up at Central Prison, Mardan. AAG KP informed that out of 36 accused, 9 arrested persons, including Bilal Baksh, who instigated the mob to attack Mashal Khan, are the employees of university.

He submitted that the Director General prosecution has constituted three members team, which includes DPO Mardan as convener and two Public Prosecutors of ATA as members to assist the police in carrying out the investigation.

Three key witnesses have recorded their statements before the judicial magistrate under Section 164 of CrPc. The report further mentioned that six witnesses have recorded their confession before the judicial magistrate who admitted their involvement. The person who had fired at the deceased has been identified and the teams have been constituted for his arrest.

Waqar Ahmed informed that the arrested persons were taken to the crime scene for pointation of their role. All evidences collected from the crime scene have been sent for the forensic analysis. Further identification of persons going through video footage is also in progress. Further progress will be communicated.

The AAG told that all evidences which were collected from the crime spot had been sent for Forensic Laboratory in Peshawar. The chief justice said that a forensic lab in Lahore was also featured with the modern and advance technology, adding the court had not wanted to pass remarks but it should be kept in mind that the matter should not be delayed. The case was adjourned for 15 days.