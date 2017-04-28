LAHORE - Former Prime Minister Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali has said that the controversy over the Panama papers verdict will continue unabated because “there’s no one in the country who could dare hold (the accused) accountable”.

Answering reporters questions at a luncheon hosted by Akram Chaudhry at a local hotel yesterday, the leader from Balochistan said: “Who are we to judge the integrity of the judges who issued the ‘edict’. Judiciary is a Constitutional institution. When the matter goes to them, then it is between the judges and Allah Almighty. Court is the last refuge for everyone”. Former Ministers Naurez Shakoor and Sardar Nasrullah Dreshak were also present.

Asked if he supports or opposes the Opposition parties call for the Prime Minister to step down after the apex court’s April 20 judgment, Jamali said that there is a lot of difference between democracy and hypocrisy. There’s a difference between ways democracy is run by leaders in various countries, he added.

“If the Prime Minister of Iceland quits after the allegations contained in the Panama Papers, others who claim allegiance to democracy should follow suit”, he said, without naming Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif but leaving no doubt that he was referring to him.

He said that under the Constitution the Prime Minister could stay in office till he enjoys the pleasure of the President. “If the President is not pleased with the Prime Minister, he can ask him to go”.

Replying to a question, he said that it would be wrong to assume that his political viewpoint was close to that of PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s.

He was for accountability of all corrupt, otherwise, people would come out on streets.

Questioned if fresh election could be a solution to the prevailing political situation, Jamali said: “Election should be held but not for Mian Nawaz Sharif, Asif Ali Zardari or me. There’s no timeframe for the election”.

He said that “the one who is brought in (as a result of managed election) is also sent packing”, a clear reference to the role some powerful institutions play in changing governments.

The leader from Balochistan called for equal rights for all federating units. “Treat us the way you will like to be treated”, he said while referring to the province of Punjab.

He reiterated his demand that Punjab should be divided into three provinces to bring the country’s most populated province on a par with other federating units.

“Think about our rights the way you think about yours’. There should not be an absolute dependence on a single province. Such a situation can’t go on indefinitely”, he said referring to the role Punjab is playing in running the country.

Responding to a question, the leader from Balochistan called for distribution of Federal resources among the federating units on the basis of area, not population, which is the yardstick at present.