LAYYAH-A man poisoned his five children - a son and four daughters - to death and later committed suicide, allegedly in despair over the separation of his wife.

According to police, Tariq Ismail, resident of Chak 341/TDA, Chowk Azam Layyah, poisoned his five children and then consumed himself.

The children, however, died on the spot and he was rushed to District Headquarters Hospital Layyah from where doctors referred him to Nishtar Hospital Multan due to his critical condition where he also breathed his last.

The dead children were identified as: 12-year-old Tayyaba, 11-year-old Tayyab, Tanzela, 9, eight-year-old Shanza and six-year-old Saba.

On information, the police reached the scene and shifted dead bodies of the children to DHQ hospital for autopsy and medico-legal formalities. District Police Office Cap (r) Muhammad Ali Zia also reached the spot and ordered a thorough investigation to ascertain real fact that led to the gruesome incident.

Vehicles of the District Police and Crime Scene Investigation agency reached the spot and collected evidence from the home.

The police said that the initial probe revealed that Tariq Ismail had divorced his wife who later contracted marriage with a person in Lahore.

According to police, Tariq was in sheer anxiety due to his domestic issues.

Ismail’s mother told the media in THQ hospital that wife of her had got divorce from him over a year ago, which had caused great stress to her son.

The police have registered an FIR against Tariq Ismail and launched further investigation.

Talking to Nation, District Health Authority CEO Dr Ameer Abdullah Samtia said that, initial reports indicated that Tariq killed his children by strangling them and later consumed poison to end his life. Talking to The Nation, Tehsil Hospital Chowk Azam MS Dr Muhammad Youssef said that according to initial opinion, death of the children occurred due to strangulation but it is not the final report. He said that there were also pressing marks on the children’s neck and Tariq Ismail committed suicide after confirming that his children have death.

It is to be recalled that Tariq Ismail had murdered his sister some eight years ago on suspicion of having bad character. However, after two year his mother forgave him in the murder case.

Later, funeral for the deceased children was offered in Chak 341/TDA, which was attended a large number of people and they were laid to rest in local graveyard.