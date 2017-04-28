FAISALABAD - Armed robbers shot dead a man on resistance here in Thikriwala area on Thursday. According to police, armed robbers tried to snatch money and cellphone from a man in broad daylight on main road in Thikriwala area.

Upon resistance, however, the robbers opened straight fire, killing the man instantly and fled the scene. Following the incident, family of the deceased man, accompanied by scores of locals, took to the streets and staged a protest, demanding immediate arrest of the culprits. They blocked Panesra Road and chanted slogans against the police. The body was later shifted to hospital for post-mortem and medico-legal formalities. The police have registered a case against unidentified robbers.