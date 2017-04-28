ISLAMABAD - Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb talking to the Polish Ambassador Piotr Opalinski, who called on her here on Thursday, said that joint ventures in film, production and broadcast were indispensable and strong mediums to communicate values, cultural moorings and stories of friendship between the people of Poland and Pakistan.

Both sides reiterated their resolve to further enhance collaboration in the areas mutually beneficial for the people of both the countries.

The Minister said that the films had been one of the powerful medium in reinforcing cultural values and promoting the language of love, peace and co-existence among the people belonging to different communities, races and cultures.

She said that Pakistan highly valued its ties with Poland, both bilaterally and in the context of European Union and, therefore, would like to further expand and deepen them with a view to build a broad-based, multi-dimensional and long-term relationship.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the prudent and imaginative policies pursued by the present democratic govt had greatly improved security situation in the country, which had created an enabling environment not only for economic growth but also for revival and expansion in the domestic tourism.

She expressed the hope that the recent spur in the domestic tourism would serve as catalyst to attract foreign tourism and in restoring the trust of foreigner travellers to Pakistan by removing all their apprehensions.

The government was also making strenuous efforts to project art, cultural diversity and heritage of the country with a view to promote its softer image, she added.

The Minister said that the Armed Forces and law-enforcement agencies of Pakistan had made unprecedented sacrifices in the war against terrorism and broken the back of the terrorists by dismantling their entire physical infrastructure.

Ambassador Piotr Opalinski emphasised the need for formal engagements by signing memorandums of understanding in the field of information and culture and said that culture was one of the powerful and softer tools, which allowed nations to grow and survive.

The Minister of State assured her full cooperation in that connection and also appreciated the Ambassador for being well versed in Pakistani language by stating, "It is heartening to note your affection and deep embedment in Pakistani culture and language."