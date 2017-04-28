GUJRANWALA:-A machinery and raw material worth millions of rupees burnt to ashes in a fire erupted in a cotton factory. Rescue 1122 informed that fire suddenly broke out in the storeroom of cotton factory situated in Industrial Estate No-1 due to short circuit. Resultantly, machinery and raw material burnt into ashes. Rescue firefighters reached the spot and extinguished the fire after two hours. According to the owners, the fire caused losses of millions of rupees.