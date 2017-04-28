MIRPUR (AJK)-The students of Mohterma Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Medical College (MBBSMC) Mirpur continued their strike for the second day on Thursday against the delay in the announcement of medical exams’ results.

The first five-year MBBS course has completed after its establishment in 2011 and it was to be announced about four months ago, the protestant students complained. The furious students of all classes boycotted their studies and staged a protest demonstration on the premises of the college for the second consecutive day to register their indignation against the poor performance of the college management.

The demonstrating students raised slogans against the management of the college and Azad Jammu & Kashmir University with whom the college is affiliated.

When contacted, leader of the demonstrating students Dr Usman Ghani told this Correspondent that the protestant students have demanded that the college management immediately move for announcing the exam results.

The protestant students pointed out that the career of the students, who have so far completed their five-year studies from the college since past many months, is falling bleak because of the inordinate delay in announcement of the result.

They referred to those students of the Mirpur Medical college who have so far been selected by Pak Army for the Army Medical Core but they could not been moved for due training because of the delay in the announcement of the result.

The protestant students apprehended that their career may further badly suffer if the results were not announced by the end of the next month of May. Inviting immediate attention of the President of AJK Sardar Masood Khan, who is also Chancellor of the state-run AJK University, and Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan towards the above ugly state of affairs, the students demanded top AJK leaders to order for immediate announcement of the results of all classes of the MBBS exams. They also demanded a high-level probe into the inordinate delay in announcement of the results.