ISLAMABAD - National Assembly Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat Thursday recommended sacking of Federal Investigation Agency’s officials who maltreated a female passenger this month.

The meeting of the Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat was held in the Parliament House with Rana Muhammad Hayat Khan in the chair.

“The Committee expressed strong displeasure over maltreatment of female passengers at the hands of FIA lady official at the Islamabad Airport dated April 15, 2017 which badly damaged the prestige of the country.

The committee directed that concerned authorities may take stern action against culprits by removing them from their services to avoid such incidents in the future,” said a statement issued after the meeting. The committee expressed grave concern over the passive and non-professional attitude of the PIA and the Pakistan International Airlines and Civil Aviation Authority(CAA) officials as they were “ill-prepared and unable to convince” the committee by their answers. The committee decided to invite the attention of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in this regard.

Earlier, the committee was briefed about the commercial restructuring of PIA and efforts made by the present management to bring PIA back on track.

The meeting was attended by Asad Umar, Rasheed Ahmed Khan, Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon, Syed Javed Ali Shah, Moulvi Agha Muhammad, Ali Raza Abidi and others.

, Sardar Mansab Ali Dogar, Seema Mohiuddin Jameeli, Nafeesa Inayatullah Khan Khattak, Parveen Masood Bhatti, Shehnaz Saleem, Nighat Parveen Mir, Naeema Kishwar Khan, Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho and senior officers.