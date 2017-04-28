DERA GHAZI KHAN-The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Multan office launched a crackdown on illegal housing colonies across DG Khan district.

Responding to public complaints, the NAB started action against the housing colonies established either on state-owned or the grabbed lands. According to official sources, the practice has been carrying out in the district for the last 10 years. During the period, about 500 housing colonies were established out of which only two are legal. The NAB Multan office started investigation against four colonies. Moreover, the NAB and FIA took records of 130 colonies into custody to ascertain their legality.

The sources said that Azmat Town was established illegally over 35 canal of state-owned land in Mauza Gaddai Shumali. People began to live in the town. After the fraud came into their knowledge, more than 100 residents submitted complaints to the NAB Multan office. Responding to the complaints, the NAB launched investigation into the fraud.

A woman namely Parveen Akhtar said that his husband is a labourer and has been living in Saudi Arabia to earn livelihood. She said that all of their income had spent on the purchase of a plot in the town. She regretted that the purchased land cannot be transferred into her name as it was sold fraudulently.

DG Khan Municipal Corporation also started action against the developers of illegal housing schemes. Similarly, Kot Chuttha Municipal Committee also issued notices to 12 illegal housing schemes in its jurisdiction.