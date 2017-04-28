SADIQABAD-The newly-posted THQ Hospital Medical Superintendent advised the doctors and paramedical staff to ensure better health facilities to patients.

According to official sources, District Health Officer Dr Ghazanfar Shafique started working soon after assuming the charge as MS THQ Hospital here the other day. He replaced Dr Qamarul Qayyum who was suspended over negligence.

During a meeting with the hospital staff, the new MS advised them to ensure better cleanliness and every medical facility available for patients in the hospital. Patients at the emergency ward should be treated on priority basis, he stressed. He also warned that stern action would be taken against any staffer found lethargic or negligent.

Dr Ghazanfar also visited the under-construction metalled road and building of cardiology ward in the hospital. He advised the contractor to ensure in time completion of the projects. TMC chairman Ch Shafique Pappa, Tehsil Health Committee member Abdus Saboor and Councillor Ch Tahir accompanied him.

Earlier, doctors and paramedics at the hospital staged a protest against suspension of Dr Qamarul Qayyum and six other officials. They demanded the DC to immediately restore the suspended staff including the MS. AC Abbas Raza negotiated with the protesting staffers at which they dispersed.

The political and social figures, on the other hand, lauded the DC’s decision. JUI-F tehsil general secretary Hafiz Saeed Mustafa termed it a good step taken by the DC, saying that he has got Sadiqabadians of a negligent officer.