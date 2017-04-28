Punjab Law Minister Rana Sana Ullah says that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s chairman Imran Khan can’t be given 10 rupees even, who would give him 10 billion.

While addressing the journalists Rana said, “Imran Khan is should be named Ilzam Khan.”

Regarding Imran’s jalsa today in the Islamabad Rana said, “Imran is trying to put pressure on Judiciary and Parliament by such stunts. It is immoral and unconstitutional.”

He also said, “Imran Khan’s container politics is for building pressure on the public to go against the government.”

After the Supreme Court verdict on Panama case, PTI planned of building a movement against the Prime Minister to resign as he does not fall under article 62 and 63 of the constitution.