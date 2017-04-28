LAHORE - The Punjab Assembly speaker yesterday frustrated the opposition protest it has been observing consecutively for the fourth day to press for its demand of resignation of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif after what it said he has been held accused by the Supreme Court in the Panamagate case.

Speaker Rana Muhammad Iqbal Khan hurried through the agenda of the day to complete it when the opposition sloganeering against the prime minister was picking up momentum with reply from the treasury side. The speaker continued to proceed with the agenda instead of wasting time in putting the house in order. So he completed the agenda and put off further proceedings until Friday at 9am.

Like the past days, Opposition Leader Mian Mahmoodur Rashid, on a point of order, reiterated the demand for resignation of the prime minister, arguing that his stay in the office after the Panama verdict was bringing a bad name to the country while lawyers and farmers were also poised to launch protest against the PM. He said Nawaz Sharif must step down if he wants to protect the system. Meanwhile, the JIT would complete inquiry against him and his children, he said.

The leader of the opposition was on his legs when the treasury benches began to shout slogans against Imran Khan, calling him ‘choar’ (thief) and charsi (addict). The opposition also stood up to pay them in the same coin. The house was overtaken by a quite noisy scene, though it was short of the extreme situation that was witnessed in the previous days. Taking note of the fact that best part of the agenda has finished and just a residue at the tail end remains, the speaker finished the rest of the items, which did not take much time. Amid heated sloganeering by both the sides, the chair put off further proceedings of the 29th session to next day.

Earlier, addressing questions from the members the during question hour, Housing, Urban Development and Public Health Engineering Minister Sahibzada Haroon Sultan Bokhari told the house that the Ashyana Housing Project in Sargodha has been shelved for unavoidable reasons after only eight houses had been completed in the project in 2014. He assured the members that next time it would be launched as a state-of-the-art housing scheme. The minister was not clear as to the fate of the housing schemes under Ashiyana in other parts of the province. To another query, the minister admitted that filthy sewerage water is being discharged into the River Ravi without treatment, badly threatening ecological life. However, he said, work is in progress to install a treatment plant at the River Ravi.

To a question on the public and traffic rush at Chowk Ghari Shahu, Lahore, the minister said it was mainly due to the traffic pressure caused by the construction of Lahore Orange Line project. The questioner, Nighat Sheikh of the treasury, however, did not agree with the minister, saying this messy situation existed before the train project. The minister said his department had suggested construction of two overhead bridges, adding once the approval was given, they would be completed within six months to ease the traffic pressure at Ghari Shahu and adjoining Allama Iqbal Road. He also hinted at repairing Ghari Shahu overhead bridge in the next financial year. On a question raised by treasury member Malik Arshad advocate about the bungling of Rs 200 million sewerage projects in his constituency, PP-222, Sahiwal, the minister promised to look into the matter.

On a supplementary question, the minister said the main reason for the poor sewerage system was untrained and inefficient staff and scarcity of funds which hit the smooth working of the system after the department handed over the same to the town administration. He said solution to this problem lied in retaining operation of the system with the department at least for three years after completion so that staff could be trained and necessary funds generated. However, he said, it was only a suggestion at this stage, which required attention of the high-ups.