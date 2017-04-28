ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Thursday reiterated its commitment that it would never allow its soil to be used against Afghanistan.

This assurance was given to Afghan authorities by a high-level Pakistan Army delegation headed by Chief of General Staff Lieutenant General Bilal Akbar during a visit to Afghanistan on Thursday.

A statement issued by the military’s media wing ISPR said that the delegation conveyed the Afghan authorities that Pakistan Army has control of all areas and is determined to defeat terrorism being a common threat. The delegation is visiting Afghanistan on the directions of Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

The Pakistani side met Afghanistan's Acting Defence Minister Tariq Shah Bahramee and Afghan Army Chief General Mohammad Sharif Yaftali.

The delegation conveyed condolences on behalf of Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on loss of innocent lives in Mazar-e-Sharif terrorist attack and expressed solidarity with Afghan forces and people.

Free medical treatment in Pakistan to injured of Mazar-e-Sharif attack was also offered by the delegation.

The delegation also held talks on bilateral border coordination measures. The development comes after announcement from Pakistan Army that several militants attempting to enter Khyber Agency from Afghanistan's Nangarhar province had been killed in targeted air strikes in the Sattar Kalay and Narai Nau areas of Rajgal Valley.

Analysts are attaching great importance to the rival of military to military contacts and interactions between Pakistan and Afghanistan which they believed would greatly help to improve bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

They thought Pakistani delegation should have highlighted the recent 'confessional statement' by former Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan leader and Jamaatul Ahrar Spokesperson Ehsanullah Ehsan to seek tougher measures by Afghan forces against TTP leaders using Afghan soil against Pakistan.

Ehsan in statement claimed the TTP and JA have been coordinating with Indian and Afghan security agencies to move freely in Afghanistan and have been guided by the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), India's apex spy agency, in infiltrating into Pakistan.

Ehsan said that militants had fled to Afghanistan after Pakistan Army kicked off an operation in North Waziristan. In Afghanistan, they established and developed contacts with the National Directorate of Security, Afghanistan's intelligence service, and India's RAW.

Pakistan has already shared with Afghanistan a list of 76 TTP leaders using Afghanistan as safe heavens following the series of terrorist attacks in various parts of Pakistan in February, killing more than one hundred innocent Pakistanis including women and children.

Pakistan shut its border with Afghanistan and launched a major military operation Raddul Fassad to eliminate terrorism in the country.

The border was later reopened on the request of Afghan authorities. Since launch of Raddul Fassad, more than one hundred militants have been killed while more four hundred suspects have been rounded up during various operations including Intelligence Based Operations (IBOs).