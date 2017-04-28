ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Thursday expressed grief over the death of several Iranian border guards in an attack in the Iranian territory of Sistan Balochistan. A foreign ministry statement said Pakistan conveyed its sincere condolences to the government and people of Iran, specially the bereaved families.

“This message was given by Syed Tariq Fatemi, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, to the Iranian Ambassador (Mehdi Honardoost) who called on him,” said the statement.

Pakistan reaffirmed its full cooperation with the government of Iran for strengthening coordination and security along the border, it added.

“In this regard, the relevant authorities of the two countries are in contact with each other,” the statement said.