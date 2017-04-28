ISLAMABAD - A meeting of the prime minister’s close aides, legal experts and loyalists yesterday decided to take legal action against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan for accusing the government of offering to him Rs 10 billion bribe for keeping mum on the Panama leaks scandal.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif also received a vote of confidence from his loyalists.

The PM chaired a meeting of his cabinet members, close aides, legal experts and party lawmakers and decided to take legal action against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan for accusing the government of offering to him Rs 10 billion bribe for keeping mum on the Panama leaks scandal, The Nation learnt.

The prevalent situation prompted the prime minister to consult his aides and deal with Imran Khan who is threatening to become dangerous for his government.

According to a private TV channel the meeting decided that a defamation notice would be sent to Imran Khan over his bribery allegation. In this connection, a team comprising legal experts has also been formed.

Speaking on the occasion, PM Nawaz said that he has always presented himself before the courts and people, adding that lies and defamation have always failed against him.

A Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader said the prime minister consulted his team. “All of them reposed confidence in his leadership and supported a move to sue Imran Khan on the Rs 10 billion bribery issue. It was a sort of vote of confidence for the premier and a no-confidence motion against Imran Khan,” he added. He asserted the PML-N was hoping to disqualify Imran Khan under articles 62 and 63 for lying.

Adding to this, Maryam Nawaz, daughter of Nawaz Sharif, said that she “fears for the fate of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman in the hereafter”.

In her tweet, she noted that the PTI chief at times says he was offered the bribe by an aide of Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, but also says it was Hamza Shahbaz’s friend who offered the huge sum to his affiliate in Dubai.

“I fear for this man’s Hereafter!” the first daughter said in her tweet.

Imran Khan has refused to name the person who offered him the bribe despite pressure by the PPP and the PML-N.

Earlier, Prime Minister Sharif held separate meetings with Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan and Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party chief Mehmood Khan Achakzai. The premier directed the interior minister to implement the recommendations of the Dawn leaks committee and make it public.

They exchanged views on the current political situation and the opposition’s protests. PTI’s rally in Islamabad to be held today (Friday) was also discussed.

The high-level meeting decided to deny Imran Khan a chance to make the bribery allegation a political stunt. “The government will try to turn the table on him. He will be the one to be disqualified,” said the PML-N leader.