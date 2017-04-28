OKARA-: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will address a public gathering at Municipal Stadium in the city and also inaugurate wheat harvesting season here tomorrow (Saturday), PML-N leader Ch Arshad Iqbal said.

He will arrive at the farm house of MNA syed Ashiq Husain Kirmani at Shergarh Town. The PM would lay the foundation stone of the gas supply in the NA 144 worth Rs600 million and of 2,540 feet long overhead bridge to be completed at a cost of Rs630 million. He is expected to issue total funds for the University of Okara, special grant for minorities of the district and for Municipal Committee Okara.

The premier would be demanded to sanction industrial zone in Okara and also to permit link road with the Motor Way N5, Tandianwala district Faisalabad. The PML-N workers had started campaign to contact the masses for the PM’s public gathering. On the other hand, the PML-N parliamentarians and the chairmen of district council had started meeting with the public to woo them to the political meeting.