HAFIZABAD-The Jalalpur Bhattian Police claimed to have busted four members of an inter-district gang of cattle-lifters, burglars and thieves including its ringleader.

Addressing a press conference, DPO Sardar Ghias Gul said that the gang was operating in Hafizabad, Sheikhupura, Mandi Bahuddin and Gujranwala districts since long. The police have recovered four cattle heads, 40 tolas gold ornaments, wrist watches, cellphones and household articles worth Rs5 million, which were handed over to the real owners after the press conference.

The arrested gangsters were identified as ringleader Shahid Hussain alias Shahdoo, Rasib, Naeem and Mushtaq. The arrested accused confessed to more than a dozen cattle-lifting and burglary incidents in the district.

The DPO said that the search operation under NAP and Raddul Fasaad has been continued in the district with the assistance of Pakistan Army, Elite Force and CTD and 2,347 suspects have been nailed during the past four weeks. After bio-metric verification, 103 persons were arrested, of which 18 Afghan nationals were booked under the Foreign Act. Moreover, 28 accused were booked under the Arms Act, 11 under CNSA and the raiding parties recovered large quantity of firearms, ammunition and narcotics. The LEAs combed 121 localities across the district in the current moth, he claimed.