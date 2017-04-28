The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is all set to hold a public meeting in Islamabad’s Parade Ground today.

Among other leaders, Imran Khan will give the main address to the people and will present a political strategy.

All arrangements for the public meeting have been finalised. The venue has been decorated with party flags and more than 40,000 chairs have been places for the workers.

Separate enclosures for male and female workers have been arranged at the venue. The PTI leaders have predicted that a great number of people would participate in the post-Panama case verdict rally today.

Foolproof security arrangements have been made for the PTI’s public meeting. At least 20 walk through gates have been installed while 2,400 police and Rangers officials will be deployed for the security purpose.