Islamabad - The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is all set to kick off its formal mass contact drive with today’s rally in Islamabad following the Supreme Court verdict in the Panama leaks case.

The PTI claims that its mass contact drive is aimed to force Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to step aside till the finalisation of the pending investigation against him and his children in the Panamagate case. The mass contact drive has been named “Manzil Qareeb Hay”.

The PTI local leadership is finalising all the arrangements for the rally being held at Parade Ground in Islamabad.

PTI chief Imran Khan will be the key speaker at the rally.

According to PTI’s Central Media Department, all arrangements had almost been finalised for the rally.

Imran Khan on Thursday night visited the venue of the rally to oversee the arrangements. Responding a question, he said that Rs10 billion was just a start of the offer and he was to be offered more money.

According to the organisers, excerpts of the verdict of the Supreme Court in the Panamagate case would be aired during the rally in Urdu translation for a better understanding of the masses.

A short documentary prepared by the media wing would also be broadcast showing the “tales of corruption” of the Sharif family.

After the Islamabad’s rally, PTI will hold at least six such rallies in different cities before Ramazan. The second rally will be held in Karachi on April 30 followed by Nowshera on May 5, Abbottabad on May 12 and later Attock, Quetta, and Lahore.

Meanwhile, PPP Rawalpindi President Ghulam Murtaza Satti announced to join the PTI.

PPP leaders made a last-ditch effort to convince Satti to reverse his decision but failed to convince him. Satti was a favourite candidate for PPP from NA-50, the constituency of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, federal minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources. He defeated Abbasi in 2002 elections.

Satti on Thursday called on Imran Khan at his Bani Gala resident and announced his support for the PTI.