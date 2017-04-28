LAHORE: Punjab Home Department places ban on Sheesha and Hookah smoking at public places which includes parks, hotels, restaurants, cafés and clubs till 31st May-2017.

Another ban was imposed on rallies, gatherings, sit-ins and processions. No one is allowed to hold rallies without formal permission of the concerned deputy commissioner.

In a third notification, aerial media coverage of events and usage of drones, remote control model aircrafts, balloons and other related stuff for coverage sport events till 31st May-2017. It was issued by Additional Chief Secretary Major (retd) Azam Sulaiman.