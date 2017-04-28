A student who was allegedly assaulted by his teacher succumbed to his wounds in Larkana on Friday.

Amanullah allegedly received a blow to the head by his teacher after he failed to recall the lesson. The strike left the boy unconscious and he was shifted to a local hospital for treatment.

Health officials said the boy succumbed to his wounds while being shifted to a hospital in Larkana from Shah Beg area of Dera Murad Jamali.

Police have arrested the teacher, Nazar Hussain, and launched an investigation into incident.