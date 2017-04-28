SIALKOT-PML-Q Central Leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi yesterday declared his party will build Kalabagh Dam after coming into power as a result of a landslide victory in general elections 2018.

“Early establishment of Kalabagh Dam is the need of the day and the PML-Q has put its construction on top its agenda for national prosperity and development,” Ch Pervaiz Elahi pledged while addressing a largely attended convention of the party workers here in Sialkot Thursday evening.

The former deputy prime minister pledged to provide cheap electricity to the masses at the rate of Rs3 per unit in the country, saying that only PML-Q has the capabilities to pull the country out of the prevailing energy crisis.

The ex-Punjab CM also pledged to provide potable water facility to people in all districts of Punjab after coming into power.

Ch Pervaiz Elahi said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has no moral right to stay in power after the Supreme Court’s verdict against him in Panama Leaks Case. “PM Nawaz Sharif is more Saadiq and Ameen as observed by two judges of the apex court but he is not ready to quit or tender resignation,” he pointed out.

He asked the prime minister to tender resignation in the larger national interest and let face the court of the people. He claimed that all judges of the Supreme Court have declared Nawaz Sharif as guilty. “Thus, he should step down by taking mercy on the nation,” he added.

The PML-Q leader alleged that the prime minister has earned a bad name for Pakistan and Pakistani national at international level.

He alleged that the rulers are plundering the national exchequer by leaps and bounds in the name of different project like Orange Train. He also lashed out at the Punjab government for “what he called” pushing the Patrolling Police Department into appalling state, claiming that cops of the patrolling police are begging special funds “Chanda” for getting petrol for their vehicles.

Pervaiz Elahi alleged that Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif is spending 63 percent Punjab budget alone in Lahore by neglecting rest of the province. “It is in fact a crime on the part of Sharifs that they want to utilise national resources on par their will and whims which is clear violation of the Consittution,” he regretted.

On the occasion, the PML-Q workers continuously chanted “Go Nawaz Go” slogans during the workers’ convention.

PML-Q leaders: Tariq Bashir Cheema, Raja Basharat Ali, Ch Zaheeruddin, Bao Muhammad Rizwan, Ansar Iqbal Baryar, Ch Zulfiqar Ali Ghuman and Muhammad Sadaf Butt were also present on the occasion.