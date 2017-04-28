CHINIOT- Road accidents claimed two lives here on Thursday while two young motorcyclists were killed in another road accident on the same road a day earlier.

The father of three children was killed in the road accident while 50-year-old Amjad was killed because of the negligence of a dumper driver.

According to details, 45-year-old Shakeel Ahmad of Chah Yarewala collided with a cart and was killed while he was going to Khumhar Basti Jhumra for buying bricks. In the meanwhile, a speedy dumper collided with a rickshaw and as a result, 50-year-old rickshaw driver Amjad of Mohallah Lahori Gate died on the spot while his friend Rizwan was injured. The injured person and dead bodies were taken to DHQ by Reuse 1122.

According to detail, two young motorcyclists were killed by a speeding dumper on Faisalabad-Jhang bypass. The dumper driver escaped after the accident. 18-year-old Nauman and 15-year-old Ubaidullah of Mohallah Kamangran were coming back home. In the meanwhile, they were badly hit by speedy dumper (FDE/5026). Nauman expired at the spot while Ubaidullah died in DHQ Hospital during his treatment. The case has been registered in City Police station Chiniot.

It is notable that three colleges and a school are situated on the road. It is always crowded with heavy vehicles. As a result, the drivers tend to drive very fast because of the absence of speed breakers on the road. It poses a great danger to the students who study here. Thus many accidents have occurred. Administration of school and colleges brought to the notice of Deputy Commissioner and Chairman Tehsil Municipal committee the absence of speed breakers many time but to no avail.