Central Information Secretary of the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) Dr Shireen Mazari calls Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif shameless for meeting Indian Business tycoon Sajjan Jindal.

Yesterday a meeting between PM Nawaz Sharif and Sajjan Jindal’s three-member Indian delegation had a lunch with Nawaz Sharif in Murree. Reportedly, a message of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conveyed to him.

Shireen Mazari raised questions on Twitter regarding the visit.




She highlighted that the timing is very critical especially in relations to Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav death sentence and former Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan’s spokes commander Ehsan ullah Ehsan’s confession.


Opposition parties, including Pakistan People’s Party and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, attacked the PM over the ‘secret’ meeting which comes as efforts are being made to ensure a meeting between the two premiers on the sidelines of the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Kazakhstan.