Central Information Secretary of the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) Dr Shireen Mazari calls Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif shameless for meeting Indian Business tycoon Sajjan Jindal.

Yesterday a meeting between PM Nawaz Sharif and Sajjan Jindal’s three-member Indian delegation had a lunch with Nawaz Sharif in Murree. Reportedly, a message of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conveyed to him.

Shireen Mazari raised questions on Twitter regarding the visit.

Absolutely shameless! NS mtg Indian steel magnate Jindal at a time when Indian mly killing innocent Kashmiris & Pak citizens along LOC! — Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) April 27, 2017





Personal friends don't get official VIP protocol nor meet in official Gov House Murree - so yes was a covert visit not personal visit! https://t.co/HOZ5yiDKs7 — Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) April 27, 2017





Who were the two Indians with Jindal? Indian intel ppl perhaps? This is not a personal matter - govt must explain. https://t.co/eG4BNNSxUf — Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) April 27, 2017





She highlighted that the timing is very critical especially in relations to Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav death sentence and former Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan’s spokes commander Ehsan ullah Ehsan’s confession.

Visit comes in wake of Jadhav issue, Ehsanullah's confession, or is Jindal getting impatient to link his steel empire between Kabul & India? https://t.co/ez81NSjH3p — Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) April 27, 2017





Opposition parties, including Pakistan People’s Party and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, attacked the PM over the ‘secret’ meeting which comes as efforts are being made to ensure a meeting between the two premiers on the sidelines of the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Kazakhstan.