The Supreme Judicial Council has decided to consider the reference seeking removal of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Qamar Zaman Chaudhry.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar has summoned a meeting of the Supreme Judicial Council on May 16 to review Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry’s reference against the NAB chairman.

The meeting will decide whether the broach is tenable for hearing or not. The council has cited the plaintiff at 2pm on May 16.

Chaudhry had filed the reference against the NAB chairman in wake of the Panama verdict by the Supreme Court.

The reference proposes the deposition of Chaudhry, whose capacity to head the bureau was questioned during the Panamagate hearings.