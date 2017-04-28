Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Friday said he’ll disclose name of the person who offered him Rs10 billion “if the PML-N takes me to court”.

“I dare them…. Take me to court and I will disclose the name of the person who approached with his Rs10 billion offer,” Imran told a charged crowd of PTI supporters at Parade Ground in Islamabad.

Imran said the person who approached him was himself offered Rs2 billion by the Sharif family. “Do you want me to disclose the name of your aide who is sitting in Dubai… the architect of this whole Panama offer?

The PTI chief maintained that he hasn’t named the person who came to him with the offer for he fears that Sharif brothers will conspire against him if he does so.

Addressing a gathering in Peshawar’s Shaukat Khanum Hospital on Tuesday, Imran Khan claimed that he was offered Rs10 billion to stay silent over the Panamagate issue.

The PTI chief’s statement stirred up a hornet’s nest as a number of PML-N leaders and ministers dared him to name the individual who offered him the money.

Imran had claimed that it was one of it was one of Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s friends who offered him Rs10 billion to stay silent over Panama leaks issue.

“He is quite close to his brother (Shahbaz Sharif) and did not only offer Rs10 billion, 10 billion was just the starting point, the middle man too was promised money,” Imran Khan said about the man who allegedly approached him over Sharif family’s instruction.