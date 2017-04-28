KHANEWAL:- Foiling a major terror bid, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), in an operation, killed three suspected terrorists here on Thursday. According to CTD spokesman, acting on a tip-off that four terrorists were hiding in Lakhi Tibbi area of Khanewal, the security officials raided the site and killed three terrorists in shootout. However, a terrorist managed to escape.–HAMMAD SHAH

According to CTD, the militants were planning for a terrorist activity and they were in the area of Jahanian, Lakhi Tibbi. On getting information, the CTD conducted a raid on the hideout. As the CTD personnel raided the hideout, the terrorists started firing at the security personnel. The forces retaliated and gunned down three alleged terrorists. However, one militant managed to flee.

The CTD officials added that the killed terrorists were affiliated with a banned terrorist group. A huge quantity of weapons including hand grenades, Kalashnikov, pistols, suicide jackets, bullets and detonators were also recovered during the operation. Maps of sensitive sites were also seized.

The search operation is underway to arrest the remaining terrorists and their abettors.