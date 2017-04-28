Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said the war against terrorism is continuing and the country will be cleansed of all nefarious elements.

He was talking to Army men during his visit to Gujranwala and Pasrur cantonments on Friday, said a statement issued by the military’s media wing.

“Our fight against terrorism is continuing and with the support of our great nation we shall cleanse our country of fasaadis of all hue and colour,” said General Bajwa.

The Army chief was also given detailed briefing on operational preparedness of Gujranwala corps, progress on operation Raddul Fasaad and census.