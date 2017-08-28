TOBA TEK SINGH - The personnel of Punjab Rangers and other law enforcement agencies arrested 11 suspected persons during a combing operation here on Sunday. The LEAs personnel searched 2,200 houses in Chak 330/JB and arrested 11 suspects during the operation. The lawmen also recovered 86 pistols of 30 bore, three 12 bore rifles, 19 pistols of 12 bore, one 7MM rifle and a carbine and hundreds of bullets and cartridges during the search. Besides, a carton of 116 old model cellphones was also recovered while the suspects have been shifted to undisclosed location for investigation.
