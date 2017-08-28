Peshawar - Two soldiers were martyred and three injured in a landmine blast in South Waziristan's Barmal area on Sunday.

A jeep of the security forces was patrolling the area during a search operation when it struck a landmine planted on the roadside. Two soldiers died on the spot while three were critically injured. The injured were shifted to Wana’s field hospital.

A statement from the army's media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations, named the two martyred soldiers as Sepoy Attaur Rehman and Sepoy Imran Ali.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Rangers Punjab along with Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), Punjab Police and intelligence agencies carried out intelligence based operations in Faisalabad and suburbs of Islamabad on Sunday.

They apprehended 14 suspects and recovered illegal weapons and ammunition of different calibers, including Kalashnikovs and machine guns, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement issued in Rawalpindi said.

Around 200 cellphones, buried underground, were also recovered.